Here's Everything You Need to Know About 'Attack on Titan' Anime Series

Attack on Titan has been one of the most followed anime series in the past decade. Adapted from Japanese Manga of the same name, the first season of AOT premiered in 2013. Now, the first part of the fourth and final season is out and a second part will premiere later this year. So what is AOT all about and why is it so popular?

Created by Hajime Isayama, the dark world of AOT centers on mankind fighting for survival against Titans, who are gigantic humanoid beings devouring humans without any apparent reason. The allure of the series basically arises from the fact that Titans are alien species to humans and not much is known about them, right from their origin to their intent. Human civilisation, as we know it, is confined within three walls (Wall Maria, Wall Rose and Wall Sina) and venturing beyond is an invitation to death. A century passes by living in fear and one fine day Titans start to invade the walls without any reason. Now, it’s them versus us. Later, as the things start to unfold, it becomes known that the military police has been hiding away the secrets of the Titans to protect an illegitimate government. The secrets go dark and deep and as things come to light one by one, the deceiving nature of humans is bared. A war is on the horizon now, not just with the Titans but with other humans as well.

Eren Jaeger and Mikasa Ackerman’s family is devoured as Titans begin to invade on human territories. At the parting moment, Eren sees his mother getting eaten alive by a Titan and cannot turn away from seeking revenge. He also wishes to venture beyond the walls to the seas and the death of his family acts as a motive for him to reign down on Titans. He is a hot-headed boy who grows up and trains to become one of the most reliable soldiers of the Scout Regiment, an elite group who fight against Titans.

Mikasa is the composed one and in a flashback it is shown how she has come to live with Eren and his family. She is very protective of Eren and is sworn to follow where ever he goes. Their relationship is the mainstay of this series. She is one of the best soldiers in the Scout Regiment, with each swing of the sword taking down a Titan.

Armin Arlert is Mikasa and Eren’s friend, who is not very good at fighting but knows medicine, human physiology and possesses tactical knowledge. He joins the Scout Regiment to be around his friends. His journey in the series is that of the ultimate underdog, making him one of the most relatable and loved characters on AOT.

Everything about this anime is fresh and intriguing. The action and execution of the design is superb and not a moment is without thrill. The mystery of the Titans keeps you hooked as humans fight it out against their monstrous enemies.

Information regarding each and every aspect of the series is given out at regular intervals and this engages the viewers. As a new chapter unfolds, revelations keep the interest alive. With shocking twists and turns, AOT is certainly one to watch out for among action-mystery lovers.

