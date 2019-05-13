English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Cannes Film Festival 2019
With a stellar beginning on May 14, the 11-day film festival will go on till May 25, featuring the best of world cinema.
Agnes Varda on Cannes Festival’s poster for this year.
With a stellar beginning on May 14, the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival is all set to welcome the who’s who from the world of cinema. Moviemakers and celebrities from all parts of the world will be gathered at French Riviera to celebrate the biggest carnival of the global film industry. The 11-day film festival will go on till May 25, featuring the best of world cinema.
While Cannes 2018, attracted several controversies, including 81 women standing up for equal rights led by Cate Blanchett to Kangana Ranaut’s laugh at Jim Sarbh’s sexist jokes, we look forward to what all is in the store this year. Take a look at the following listicle:
1. This year, Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu will lead the jury at the Cannes Film Festival. He will be accompanied by Elle Fanning, Maimouna N’Diaye, Kelly Reichardt, Alice Rohrwacher, Enki Bilal, Robin Campillo, Yorgos Lanthimos and Paweł Pawlikowski at his side. Alejandro is an Oscar-winning director who has directed movies like Birdman and The Revenant.
2. Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die will open the Film Festival at its 72nd edition. The film cast including Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Chloe Sevigny and Iggy Pop will walk the Cannes Red Carpet for the movie.
3. Edouard Baer will host the opening and closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2019.
4. The poster for the 72nd edition of Festival de Cannes pays homage to Agnès Varda, who passed away on March 29, 2019, with a still taken from her 1994 film, La Pointe Courte.
5. After 20 years of premiering Pulp Fiction at the Cannes Film Festival, Quentin Tarantino will premiere his new film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood at the festival.
6. The Indian celebs who are expected at Cannes Red Carpet this year include Deepika Padukone, Sonam K Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan and Huma Qureshi.
7. There is no Indian film which was selected for the Cannes Film Festival this year. However, Lines, Hina Khan’s debut film, will launch its first look at the festival.
8. There are 13 women filmmakers in the official selection, four of whom will compete for the Palme d’Or, the highest number since 2011.
