Here's Everything You Need to Know About Conjuring Universe Before Watching 'Annabelle Comes Home'

Get ready to be spooked because Annabelle is coming back soon! Annabelle Comes Home, the upcoming American supernatural horror film based on the legend of the Annabelle doll, is all geared up to hit theatres on June 28 in India.

The film serves as a sequel to the 2014 hit film Annabelle and the 2017 film Annabelle: Creation. Incidentally, it is the seventh installment in the Conjuring Universe franchise.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who have been playing the roles of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, respectively, are back once again for the film, and take the doll to their home's museum.

Taking to their website, Warner Bros revealed more about the film and wrote, "Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artefacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens' ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends."

However, before you decide to watch Annabelle Comes Home, here's what you need to understand about the Conjuring universe.

The Conjuring Universe consists of two main stories, The Conjuring (2013) and The Conjuring 2 (2016). Both installments revolve around the real-life cases of Ed and Lorraine Warren. They were two paranormal investigators and authors who were associated with prominent and controversial cases of haunting including the Amytiville murders.

The franchise also includes Annabelle (2014), a prequel which revealed the events of the doll of the same name before the Warrens came into contact with it at the start of the first film. A prequel to the Annabelle film also released named Annabelle: Creation, where the events of the origins of the demon-manipulated doll were revealed.

Prior to Annabelle Comes Home, 2018 also saw the release of The Nun, a prequel based on a character introduced in The Conjuring 2. The plot focused on the origins of the demonic nun Valak before coming in contact with the Warren.

A standalone film, The Curse of La Llorona, was released in April 2019. For those wondering, how is the film a part of the Conjuring Universe? -- When Anna (Linda Cardellini) comes to realise that the Weeping Woman wants to drown her children and claim them as her own, she seeks advice from a neighbourhood priest, who turns out to be the same priest from Annabelle, Father Perez.

Timeline of the series:

The Nun: Based on events that transpired in 1952.

Annabelle Creation: 1955

Annabelle: 1967

The Conjuring: 1971

Annabelle Comes Home: Timeline not yet mentioned

The Curse of La Llorona: 1977

The Conjuring 2:1977

The Conjuring 3: Timeline not yet mentioned

All seven films of the Conjuring Universe, including the Conjuring films, the Annabelle films, The Nun and The Curse of La Llorona take place between 1952 and 1977.

