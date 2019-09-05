Here's Everything You Need to Remember Before Watching IT Chapter Two

The sequel to Andy Muschietti's 2017 film, based on Stephen King's novel It, is here. Titled It Chapter Two, the film is set in 2016, 27 years after the events of the first film. IT Chapter Two takes the Losers' Club back to Derry for another face-off with the evil Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

The Losers' Club, now all grown-up, aim to kill the ancient cosmic evil once and for all, but somehow cannot remember how they had vanquished the evil in the first place - a part of Derry's mysterious curse.

The film stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and Andy Bean as the adult versions of the Losers' Club. And of course, Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

As we gear up to hit theatres to immerse ourselves in the horror extravaganza, here's everything you need to remember from the first film before checking out IT Chapter Two.

For starters, the first film left the Losers' Club in 1989, with all seven of its unsung heroes seated along a riverbank. It was here that they swore to return to the sewers whenever, and if ever, It came back. The scene also plays a pivotal role in IT Chapter Two, since it was here that Beverly had tried to explain what exactly happened when she was kidnapped and taken to Pennywise's lair.

Secondly, another thing the audience needs to remember is the Bowers Gang. While Henry Bowers and his companion Patrick Hocksetter, met gruesome ends back in 1989, it seems that they exist in this movie as well, thanks to Pennywise.

Thirdly, Pennywise has been asleep. As explained in the first film, It returns to Derry roughly every 27 to 30 years, taking different forms to instill fear in victims. Between its appearances, the ancient evil hibernates.

Finally, while the Losers' Club in 1989 had been able to bring It's killing/feeding spree to a premature end, they were not able to kill It. Going by what we know in the first film, It can be defeated, or at least subdued when its potential victims are not afraid. As for how they will kill It, the question remains to be answered -- till September 6, when the film finally hits theatres.

