Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Here's Everything You Need to Remember Before Watching IT Chapter Two

As we gear up to hit theatres to immerse ourselves in the horror extravaganza, here's everything you need to remember from the first film before checking out IT Chapter Two.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 5, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here's Everything You Need to Remember Before Watching IT Chapter Two
Image: Twitter
Loading...

The sequel to Andy Muschietti's 2017 film, based on Stephen King's novel It, is here. Titled It Chapter Two, the film is set in 2016, 27 years after the events of the first film. IT Chapter Two takes the Losers' Club back to Derry for another face-off with the evil Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

The Losers' Club, now all grown-up, aim to kill the ancient cosmic evil once and for all, but somehow cannot remember how they had vanquished the evil in the first place - a part of Derry's mysterious curse.

The film stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and Andy Bean as the adult versions of the Losers' Club. And of course, Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

As we gear up to hit theatres to immerse ourselves in the horror extravaganza, here's everything you need to remember from the first film before checking out IT Chapter Two.

For starters, the first film left the Losers' Club in 1989, with all seven of its unsung heroes seated along a riverbank. It was here that they swore to return to the sewers whenever, and if ever, It came back. The scene also plays a pivotal role in IT Chapter Two, since it was here that Beverly had tried to explain what exactly happened when she was kidnapped and taken to Pennywise's lair.

Secondly, another thing the audience needs to remember is the Bowers Gang. While Henry Bowers and his companion Patrick Hocksetter, met gruesome ends back in 1989, it seems that they exist in this movie as well, thanks to Pennywise.

Thirdly, Pennywise has been asleep. As explained in the first film, It returns to Derry roughly every 27 to 30 years, taking different forms to instill fear in victims. Between its appearances, the ancient evil hibernates.

Finally, while the Losers' Club in 1989 had been able to bring It's killing/feeding spree to a premature end, they were not able to kill It. Going by what we know in the first film, It can be defeated, or at least subdued when its potential victims are not afraid. As for how they will kill It, the question remains to be answered -- till September 6, when the film finally hits theatres.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram