Here's First Look of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana from 'Spencer'

More than two decades after her death, Princess Diana continues to exist in the minds of people. Her sudden departure from the world was a matter of shock for those who loved the ‘People’s Princess’. However, a deep dive into the life of the Princess through documentaries and recent series is making her fans understand the tragedies that the Princess of Wales suffered in her lifetime. After we saw Emma Corrin play the role of Lady Di in the Netflix series The Crown, Kristen Stewart is now portraying the Princess in director Pablo Larraín’s Spencer. In the first look of the character, Kristen has perfectly nailed the resemblance to Lady Diana.

Kristen is seen wearing a red coloured coat on a black dress paired with a black veiled hat in her first look from the film. It is similar to the outfit Diana wore on Christmas Day at Sandringham in 1993. In the picture, Kristen has perfectly emulated Diana’s stare and tilted head.

The story of Spencer spans over three days when Princess Diana decided that her marriage is not working. Speaking about the story, Pablo had said that it would be about identity and how a woman decides to not become the Queen, reported the Daily Mail.

After Pablo selected Kristen to portray Lady Di in the film, he received a lot of criticism for not casting a British actress in the role. However, the director had defended his decision and said that Kristen can be very mysterious, fragile and ultimately strong as well and that is what they need. He believes that the actor would do something stunning which is also going to be intriguing.

The 30-year-old star who shot to fame with Twilight had said that the film is a ‘poetic internal imagining’ into what Diana must have felt over the three days when she was deciding the fate of her marriage.

Apart from Kristen, the movie stars Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.