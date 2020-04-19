MOVIES

Here's How 1.5 Years Old Mehr is Watching Over Her Mother Neha Dhupia

Mehr and Neha Dhupia

In a candid moment shared on social media, baby Mehr can be seen assisting her mother Neha Dhupia dutifully as she does household chores.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
Bollywood celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter Mehr has turned 17 months old and the proud parents recently shared a glimpse of how the little one is growing up to be a responsible kid.

Only recently, Angad had undergone knee surgery and Neha had shared a glimpse of how Mehr was helping his dad walk, and now, in an another adorable moment, Mehr can be seen assisting her mother dutifully as the latter climbs up on stairs to possibly clean up the ceiling fans.

In the pic, one can see Mehr holding onto her mother's legs, making sure she does not fall off while losing balance. The adorable moment was captured by someone in the family and will definitely melt your hearts.

Angad and Neha tied the knot in an intimate Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi in May 2018. They welcomed their first born Mehr Dhupia Bedi in November in the same year. The duo keep their fans entertained by sharing adorable glimpses of Mehr on social media every now and then.

