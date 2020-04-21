MOVIES

Here's How '83 Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin Celebrated His Birthday in Lockdown

Tahir Raj Bhasin

Tahir Raj Bhasin

Tahir Raj Bhasin's highly anticipated movie '83 stands delayed but he celebrated his birthday with gaiety.

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin was all set to play legendary India batsman Sunil Gavaskar in Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 this month. However, the coronavirus outbreak has left all predefined schedules halted. Another memorable event that Tahir had to forgo this year is his birthday celebration.

Like several others who have their birthday during the lockdown, Tahir has to spend the day without meeting friends and family. But he is glad that there was at least a cake for the event.

Sharing pictures from his cake cutting time, Tahir wrote in the caption, “Well, atleast there’s cake :) Here’s wishing for a great year, healthier, safer & amazinggg times ahead,” concluding the post with a hashtag –Lockdown birthdays.

The Chhichhore actor looks all dreamy as he rests his head on his arm in front of the cake. Lit by the candlelight and several tiny bulbs, he blows on the candle in the other picture.

In the caption, Tahir extended credit for the cake the amazing photographs to writer and filmmaker Saikishore Annamaraju.

Many of Tahir’s colleagues and fans wished the actor on his 33rd birthday.

His 83 co-actor Chirag Patil commented on the photo, “Wish you a very happy birthday brother”.

Actor Samarth Shandilya also wished him on the thread.

A few months back, Tahir had announced that he will be appearing opposite Taapsee Pannu in Looop Lapeta, which is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Run Lola Run.

