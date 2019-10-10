Here's How Aamir Khan Reacted After Watching Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan Trailer
'Laal Kaptaan' is set in the 18th century and features Saif Ali Khan as a Naga Sadhu with revenge on his mind. The film releases on October 28.
Image of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, courtesy of instagram
Bollywood’s Mr Perfection is all praises of the recent film releases. The last film trailer he praised was Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra starrer, 'The Sky Is Pink' and before which he was in all praise for Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore'. As Aamir is known for his fine work, praise coming from him is a noteworthy thing for other celebs.
Now, Aamir Khan took to his Instagram handle to praise yet another forthcoming Bollywood film and its none other than his 'Dil Chahta Hai' co-star Saif Ali Khan's 'Laal Kaptaan'. Saif Ali Khan is set to play a fierce Naga Sadhu in the film.
Aamir lauded the trailer and called it as awesome. He wrote, "Hey guys, What an awesome trailer. Check it out (link in bio)."
The film Laal Kaptaan is set in the 18th century and features Saif as a Naga Sadhu with revenge on his mind. Directed by Navdeep Singh and produced by Eros International, the film also stars Manav Vij and Deepak Dobriyal. Sonakshi Sinha has a guest appearance in it. Laal Kaptaan is scheduled to release on October 18.
Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan have appeared in several films together. However, Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai is their most popular work.
