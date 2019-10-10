Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Here's How Aamir Khan Reacted After Watching Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan Trailer

'Laal Kaptaan' is set in the 18th century and features Saif Ali Khan as a Naga Sadhu with revenge on his mind. The film releases on October 28.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 10, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here's How Aamir Khan Reacted After Watching Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan Trailer
Image of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, courtesy of instagram

Bollywood’s Mr Perfection is all praises of the recent film releases. The last film trailer he praised was Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra starrer, 'The Sky Is Pink' and before which he was in all praise for Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore'. As Aamir is known for his fine work, praise coming from him is a noteworthy thing for other celebs.

Now, Aamir Khan took to his Instagram handle to praise yet another forthcoming Bollywood film and its none other than his 'Dil Chahta Hai' co-star Saif Ali Khan's 'Laal Kaptaan'. Saif Ali Khan is set to play a fierce Naga Sadhu in the film.

Aamir lauded the trailer and called it as awesome. He wrote, "Hey guys, What an awesome trailer. Check it out (link in bio)."

The film Laal Kaptaan is set in the 18th century and features Saif as a Naga Sadhu with revenge on his mind. Directed by Navdeep Singh and produced by Eros International, the film also stars Manav Vij and Deepak Dobriyal. Sonakshi Sinha has a guest appearance in it. Laal Kaptaan is scheduled to release on October 18.

Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan have appeared in several films together. However, Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai is their most popular work.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram