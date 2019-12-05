Here's How Aamir Khan Wished Ashutosh Gowariker Luck for Panipat

Ahead of the release of Ashutosh Gowariker's "Panipat" on Friday, superstar Aamir Khan has conveyed his best wishes to the director and the film's cast including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

"Dear Ashutosh Gowariker, Wishing Sanjay Dutt, Arjun and Kriti Sanon and you, all the very best for 'Panipat'. May the film achieve all the success it deserves and more," he tweeted.

Dear @AshGowariker, Wishing @duttsanjay, @arjunk26, @kritisanon and you, all the very best for Panipat! May the film achieve all the success it deserves and more! Love. a. pic.twitter.com/cuE0TfxKjC — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 4, 2019

Aamir worked with Ashutosh in "Lagaan", the film that was nominated at the 2002 Oscars in the Best Foreign Film category.

Responding to Aamir's tweet, Ashutosh thanked Aamir in Punjabi style, as the latter essays a Sikh in his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha".

"Oye Laal Singh...Twaadiya vadhaiyain te assissian padhke dil nu bada changa lageya hai. Hor main twaada dilo naal dhanyavaad karda ha. (It felt too good to read your wishes)," Ashutosh wrote.

Oye Laal Singh!! 🙏 Twaadiya vadhaiyain te assissian padhke dil nu bada changa lageya hai. Hor main twaada dilo naal dhanyavaad karda ha. 😊 Thank you so sooo much @aamir_khan 🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️ https://t.co/TzN625GmSC — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) December 4, 2019

"Panipat" is based on the third battle of "Panipat" that was fought between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan emperor, in 1761.

