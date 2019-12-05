Here's How Aamir Khan Wished Ashutosh Gowariker Luck for Panipat
Ahead of the release of Ashutosh Gowariker's "Panipat" on Friday, superstar Aamir Khan has conveyed his best wishes to the director and the film's cast including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.
Ahead of the release of Ashutosh Gowariker's "Panipat" on Friday, superstar Aamir Khan has conveyed his best wishes to the director and the film's cast including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.
Ahead of the release of Ashutosh Gowariker's "Panipat" on Friday, superstar Aamir Khan has conveyed his best wishes to the director and the film's cast including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.
"Dear Ashutosh Gowariker, Wishing Sanjay Dutt, Arjun and Kriti Sanon and you, all the very best for 'Panipat'. May the film achieve all the success it deserves and more," he tweeted.
Dear @AshGowariker, Wishing @duttsanjay, @arjunk26, @kritisanon and you, all the very best for Panipat! May the film achieve all the success it deserves and more! Love. a. pic.twitter.com/cuE0TfxKjC— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 4, 2019
Aamir worked with Ashutosh in "Lagaan", the film that was nominated at the 2002 Oscars in the Best Foreign Film category.
Responding to Aamir's tweet, Ashutosh thanked Aamir in Punjabi style, as the latter essays a Sikh in his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha".
"Oye Laal Singh...Twaadiya vadhaiyain te assissian padhke dil nu bada changa lageya hai. Hor main twaada dilo naal dhanyavaad karda ha. (It felt too good to read your wishes)," Ashutosh wrote.
Oye Laal Singh!! 🙏 Twaadiya vadhaiyain te assissian padhke dil nu bada changa lageya hai. Hor main twaada dilo naal dhanyavaad karda ha. 😊 Thank you so sooo much @aamir_khan 🙇♂️🙇♂️ https://t.co/TzN625GmSC— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) December 4, 2019
"Panipat" is based on the third battle of "Panipat" that was fought between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan emperor, in 1761.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shoojit Sircar Suggests Bollywood Fraternity to Check Ethics Before Delivering Moral Lectures
- Major WhatsApp Dark Mode Update: Does Your Phone Run Android 9 or Older OS?
- Amazon Rolls Out Alexa Voice Assistant For Low-Powered Devices
- #SatyamevaJayate and Memes Trend on Twitter as Chidambaram is Granted Bail from Tihar Jail
- Virgil Van Dijk's Joke on Ronaldo's Absence From Ballon d'Or Ceremony Sparks Backlash