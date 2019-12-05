Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Here's How Aamir Khan Wished Ashutosh Gowariker Luck for Panipat

Ahead of the release of Ashutosh Gowariker's "Panipat" on Friday, superstar Aamir Khan has conveyed his best wishes to the director and the film's cast including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

IANS

Updated:December 5, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Here's How Aamir Khan Wished Ashutosh Gowariker Luck for Panipat
Ahead of the release of Ashutosh Gowariker's "Panipat" on Friday, superstar Aamir Khan has conveyed his best wishes to the director and the film's cast including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

Ahead of the release of Ashutosh Gowariker's "Panipat" on Friday, superstar Aamir Khan has conveyed his best wishes to the director and the film's cast including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

"Dear Ashutosh Gowariker, Wishing Sanjay Dutt, Arjun and Kriti Sanon and you, all the very best for 'Panipat'. May the film achieve all the success it deserves and more," he tweeted.

Aamir worked with Ashutosh in "Lagaan", the film that was nominated at the 2002 Oscars in the Best Foreign Film category.

Responding to Aamir's tweet, Ashutosh thanked Aamir in Punjabi style, as the latter essays a Sikh in his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha".

"Oye Laal Singh...Twaadiya vadhaiyain te assissian padhke dil nu bada changa lageya hai. Hor main twaada dilo naal dhanyavaad karda ha. (It felt too good to read your wishes)," Ashutosh wrote.

"Panipat" is based on the third battle of "Panipat" that was fought between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan emperor, in 1761.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com