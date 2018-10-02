Thugs of Hindostan: Here’s How Aamir Khan’s Mother Helped Him Get His Role Right

Known for putting his heart and soul in his every film, Aamir Khan found help from his mother to get his look right in his upcoming big-budge ensemble film Thugs of Hindostan.The actor plays Firangi, a cheat thug in the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial. To add the needed edge and quirkiness to his character, Aamir borrowed his mother Zeenat Hussain's kohl on her suggestion. In fact, he used it everyday while shooting for the film.Hence, Aamir’s dark kohl-rimmed eyes, that form a major part of his thug look, are the result of his mother’s ingenuity.The 53-year-old shares a close bond with his mother. He often turns to her for advice and is known to hold special screenings of all his films first for her.An adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, Thugs of Hindostan has been extensively shot in Malta and Rajasthan. After Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat, it will be the fifth Indian film to release on IMAX.Yash Raj Films launched its trailer on September 27 to mark the birth anniversary of the studio’s later founder, Yash Chopra.Starring actors Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen in important roles, it will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience.Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8.