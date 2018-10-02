English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thugs of Hindostan: Here’s How Aamir Khan’s Mother Helped Him Get His Role Right
Aamir Khan plays Firangi, a cheat thug in the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial.
Aamir Khan in a still from Thugs of Hindostan. (Image: Special arrangement)
Loading...
Known for putting his heart and soul in his every film, Aamir Khan found help from his mother to get his look right in his upcoming big-budge ensemble film Thugs of Hindostan.
The actor plays Firangi, a cheat thug in the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial. To add the needed edge and quirkiness to his character, Aamir borrowed his mother Zeenat Hussain's kohl on her suggestion. In fact, he used it everyday while shooting for the film.
Hence, Aamir’s dark kohl-rimmed eyes, that form a major part of his thug look, are the result of his mother’s ingenuity.
The 53-year-old shares a close bond with his mother. He often turns to her for advice and is known to hold special screenings of all his films first for her.
An adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, Thugs of Hindostan has been extensively shot in Malta and Rajasthan. After Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat, it will be the fifth Indian film to release on IMAX.
Yash Raj Films launched its trailer on September 27 to mark the birth anniversary of the studio’s later founder, Yash Chopra.
Starring actors Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen in important roles, it will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience.
Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8.
The actor plays Firangi, a cheat thug in the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial. To add the needed edge and quirkiness to his character, Aamir borrowed his mother Zeenat Hussain's kohl on her suggestion. In fact, he used it everyday while shooting for the film.
Hence, Aamir’s dark kohl-rimmed eyes, that form a major part of his thug look, are the result of his mother’s ingenuity.
The 53-year-old shares a close bond with his mother. He often turns to her for advice and is known to hold special screenings of all his films first for her.
An adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, Thugs of Hindostan has been extensively shot in Malta and Rajasthan. After Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat, it will be the fifth Indian film to release on IMAX.
Yash Raj Films launched its trailer on September 27 to mark the birth anniversary of the studio’s later founder, Yash Chopra.
Starring actors Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen in important roles, it will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience.
Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Set to Make Comeback with New Film, Akshay Kumar Wishes Luck
- I Started Crying When Priyanka Told Me About Nick Jonas' Proposal: Parineeti Chopra
- Raveena Tandon Supports Tanushree, Slams Star Wives for Backing Predatory Husbands
- Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After She Accuses Homeless Family of Child Trafficking
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...