Here's How Aaradhya Bachchan Paid Tribute to Covid-19 Warriors

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's little girl Aaradhya paid tribute to coronavirus warriors in a sketch that she made recently. The artwork created by Aaradhya was shared on social media by her mother and has since been liked by many.

The message in Aaradhya's artwork is loud and clear. She urges families to stay at home as essential service providers take the center-stage during these difficult times. She also shared the message of maintaining hygiene by drawing hand sanitizers and soaps in the image and advocated the use of protective masks as well. The detailed sketch created by Aardhaya is something to be seen, admired and followed by us in real lives.

Check out the little one's tribute to Covid-19 warriors below.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya also paid tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor after the two actors passed away in Mumbai recently. She posted family pictures with the two and remembered them in her nostalgic social media posts.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film.



