Here’s how Abhishek Bachchan plans to spend time with family after COVID-19 pandemic

People in India have been restricted within the four walls of their homes, since Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a nationwide lockdown in March 2020 due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

None of us were spared from being forced to sit inside the homes. And that included the privileged people too. Thus, a longing for a relaxing vacation would be on the minds of many people naturally.

Bollywood star, Abhishek Bachchan has admitted that he wants to spend some time with his family in an outdoor location when everything is back to normal.

Bachchan attended a chat with Chennaiyin FC, the football club that he co-owns, where he revealed his travel plans with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

“We always like long drives and I hope we can do it if the situation improves a bit. I want to take my wife and daughter on a long drive," said Bachchan.

Last year four members of the Bachchan family contracted the Coronavirus. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital within a week, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan remained admitted in the Nanavati Hospital of Mumbai for around a month.

In an Instagram live chat with motivational speaker Anand Chulani, Abhishek admitted that he spent quality hospital time with his renowned father, Amitabh Bachchan.

“Well, he is a good company to have. So it was wonderful to wake up and go see my father, who last year was 78 years old, a man with severe comorbidities but him being positive and having that fighting spirit to get through this."

