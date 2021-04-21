Here’s How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Celebrated Their Long-distance 14th Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood’s most desirable couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on April 20 this year. The couple married in the year 2007,reinstating faith in true love.

Marking the special day, Aishwarya shared a picture of her video call with hubby Abhishek. The picture features gorgeous Aishwarya with daughter Aaradhya in her lap engaged in a video conversation with the actor. While the ladylove looked gorgeous, Aaradhya was too adorable with a floral headband and Abhishek, clad in pink, was all smiles.

It seems the actor was not in the town with the family to celebrate the special occasion, so it took to a video call for them to spend some happy moments together. The family looked picture perfect while celebrating the wedding anniversary in a long-distance way.

As soon as Aishwarya posted the picture with an array of heart and love-struck emojis, her comment section was flooded with lovely wishes from family, friends and fans.

The couple fell for each other on the sets of Dhoom 2 and while shooting for Guru, Abhishek had proposed his ladylove.

Soon they were tied in an eternal bond on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, Amitabh Bachchan’s residence in Mumbai. Aishwarya made a stunning South Indian bride in a traditional gold Kanjivaram sari. After four years of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child Aaradhya.

Both Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together in several Bollywood movies like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke ( 2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Dhoom 2 and Umrao Jaan (2006), Guru (2007), Raavan (2010),among others.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is garnering praises for his recently released The Big Bull. Next, he will feature in the film Bob Biswas. It is a crime-thriller directed by Divya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Aishwarya will be back with Mani Rathnam’s Tamil historical drama film Ponniyin Selvan. She will be seen sharing the big screen with Vikram Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaramand Trisha.

