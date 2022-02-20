Here's How Ajith Kumar Reacted After Watching Valimai, Hosted A Special Screening For Parents

Ajith Kumar’s Valimai is set to release this week. The long-delayed film is finally hitting the screens on February 25, clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi at the box office. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Ajith will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film. Ahead of the film’s release, the film’s director H Vinoth opened up about Ajith’s reaction to the completed movie and revealed that the actor was proud of his work.

Speaking with Chennai Times, Vinoth said that Ajith was so proud of the film that he ended up screening it for his parents as well. Based on their reactions, Boney decided to release the film at a bigger scale. “Ajith sir told me, ‘I feel proud to have done this film. I’m going to screen this film to my mom and dad, and my family, as I feel like a proud son after having made this film.’ He has screened it for them, and it was only after seeing their response that our producer decided to release it in a big way in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada,” the director revealed.

Advertisement

The filmmaker adds that Valimai isn’t just another action film. It is a ‘family entertainer that also talks about social issues.’ He added that these family issues are not restricted to incidents that take place within the family but issues that a family faces within the society. “It is a film that one should watch with their family,” he added.

Valimai will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. Valimai trailer introduced Ajith as a police officer who is transferred to Chennai from Madhurai and gets involved in cracking a case featuring 6000 heists that were performed using race bikes. While Ajith plays the lead, Kartikeya Gummakonda has been roped in to play the villain. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Bani J. Helmed by director H. Vinoth, Valimai features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.