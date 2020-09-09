Here's How Akshay Kumar Fans are Planning to Make His Birthday Celebrations Special

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will turn 53 on Wednesday, September 9, and his fans have a social media plan to celebrate his birthday. A common display picture (CDP) for his birthday has been designed, which will be posted on social media by all his fans.

The actor’s CDP has been designed by an artist who goes by the name Sibi Yogan on Twitter, reported DNA. The report also says that this artist has previously designed CDP for celebrated Tamil star Ajith Kumar.

While tweeting the CDP, Sibi said, “Happy to design official Common Dp work for @akshaykumar sir's Birthday. KHILADIs BIRTHDAY CDP.”

He also shared the HD link of the common display picture for his fans to download.

The CDP has a close up of Akshay and there is a helicopter towards his right. It signifies the action hero tag that Akshay carried for a long time before he started doing comedy films. In the CDP, there is a vignette right behind the actor’s head, which is illuminating his face. A mini-version of him is towards the bottom of the picture and is shown walking up the staircase.

The text on the picture reads, “Happy Birthday Megastar, Akshay Kumar.”

Happy to design official Common Dp work for @akshaykumar sir's Birthday Hd link : https://t.co/mp8hEtREKq KHILADIs BIRTHDAY CDP pic.twitter.com/rAKm8MulnR — ◀Sibi_Yogan▶( Stay Home ) (@SibiYogan) September 6, 2020

Commenting on Sibi’s post, Akshay’s fans expressed their happiness with the well-designed picture. One user, Ankit Mehta wrote, “Thanks Dear. Loved this CDP. KHILADIs BIRTHDAY CDP will be everywhere on Twitter in Akkians TL. You will see that (sic).”

Thanks Dear. Loved this CDP KHILADIs BIRTHDAY CDP will be everywhere on Twitter in Akkians TL You will see that — Ankit Mehta (@Anki4uever) September 6, 2020

Posting a common display picture is a trend that was first started by fans of South Indian actors like Vijay and Ajith Kumar. Akshay will become the first actor from Bollywood whose birthday will be celebrated this way.

The actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi where he will star opposite her long-time on-screen partner Katrina Kaif. The film is scheduled to release in November 2020. Sooryavanshi is a cop-centric action drama.

The film will also have Singham star Ajay Devgn and Simmba actor Ranveer Singh, both of whom had played the role of police officers in these movies.