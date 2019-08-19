Take the pledge to vote

Here’s How Alia Bhatt Reacted on Finding Out That She was Cast Opposite Salman Khan in Inshallah

In Inshallah, Alia will play an aspiring actor in her mid-20s who hails from an Indian city located on the banks of river Ganga.

August 19, 2019
Here’s How Alia Bhatt Reacted on Finding Out That She was Cast Opposite Salman Khan in Inshallah
Alia Bhatt. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Alia Bhatt, who will soon start shooting for Inshallah, says she jumped out of excitement for five minutes when she first found out that she was cast opposite Salman Khan in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Talking about it, she told Bollywood Hungama, “I literally remember myself jumping. I was not in town, I was out of the country and I was doing something and I got a call and I was like.. literally I ran to the corner and I jumped up and down for 5 minutes because I was so excited.”

2020 is going to be huge for Alia, with at least four big films—Inshallah, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Karan Johar’s Takht—slated for release. “Next year is going to be very exciting for me because (I’ll be) working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time, with Salman, Ranbir, Ayan, Mr Bachchan and even my dad for the first time. Like (there are) a lot of first times. I really hope it goes well,” she said.

In Inshallah, Alia will play an aspiring actor in her mid-20s who hails from an Indian city located on the banks of river Ganga. Salman, meanwhile, will reportedly play a businessman in his 40s who is “young at heart” and lives in Orlando, USA. The film is expected to be a love triangle and will also feature a second, yet undecided female lead.

