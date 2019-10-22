Take the pledge to vote

Here's How Alia Bhatt Reacted to Her and Ranbir Kapoor's Fake Viral Wedding Card

October 22, 2019
On Tuesday, a fake wedding card of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went viral on the Internet.

On Tuesday, a fake wedding card of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went viral on the Internet. The badly designed and seemingly fake invitation claims that the wedding will happen at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on January 22, 2020.

The wedding invite has many errors in it. The card spells Alia’s name as 'Aliya,' and shows Mukesh Bhatt’s name, instead of Mahesh Bhatt, as the father of the bride. Furthermore, January 22nd is written as ‘22th.’

It reads, "Mrs. Neetu & Mr. Rishi Kapoor cordially invite you for the Sagan Ceremony of their son Ranbir with Aliya (D/o Mrs. Soni & Mr. Mukesh Bhatt on Wednesday, 22th January, 2020 05:00 pm onwards."

Recently, when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport, the actress was asked about the card. While she did not comment on it, she responded with hearty laughter. However, it seems she later denies it.

A look at the wedding invite.

Ranbir and Alia are one of the most talked-about people in Bollywood and there were reports of them being in a relationship.

On the work front, they will be seen together in director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting Mahesh Bhatt-directorial Sadak 2. She is also doing a cameo in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Ranbir has also started preparing for his another period film Shamshera. His last release Sanju was a hit.

