Here’s How Amitabh Bachchan Reacted to Granddaughter Navya’s Mischief

The super star of the Hindi film industry Amitabh Bachchan who always remains active on social media, this time has shared something looking at which you will not be able to control your laughter. This time Big‘s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has done a mischief with him. It is something because of which Big B himself was unable to control his laughter. On Sunday, the superstar shared a video on his social media of his hit song ‘Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai’ from the film ‘Kalia’.

Amitabh Bachchan said that his granddaughter Navya replaced the audio of this hit song of his film, with a famous Sri Lankan song ‘Manik Mage Hithe’. The video has been twisted so well that it will be difficult to believe. Every single beat of the song is matching with the beat of the original song of the 1981 film. Sharing the video, the megastar wrote in the caption, “But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ .. and edited here to my KALIA song by the genius in the house , granddaughter Navya Naveli.”

He also wrote in the caption that he has been listening to the Sri Lankan song the whole night and he finds it impossible to stop listening to the song. Fans are sending a lot of comments on this post of Bachchan.

While some people are appreciating Navya’s work, some are of the view that the original song is better. Some people are also giving a neutral view in which they are praising both the original and new version. People in the comment section also love the fact that Big B has praised the Sri Lankan song.

The active social media user Big B has a following of 27.7 million on Instagram.

