What Would Anurag Kashyap Do if His Daughter Aaliyah Got Pregnant? His Reply

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most progressive filmmakers of Bollywood in current times. And now with his recent video, his fans can see his progressive side as a father too. On the occasion of Father’s Day, his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap dropped a special video on her YouTube channel in which she is seen asking her father some very uncomfortable questions sent in by her followers and his fans. In the video, the father-daughter duo discusses menstruation and the taboo attached to it.

The video began with Aaliyah asking Anurag about his reaction if he found out she is gay. Responding to the question, he shared a message for all parents. He said parents overreact because they fear something when they don’t understand it. But in such a situation, they should revisit the time when they were their kids’ age and how they would feel if their parents didn’t understand them at that time.

The filmmaker also talked about whether he likes his daughter’s boyfriend, Shane Gregoire. He accepted that he likes Shane and her choice of boys in general. Talking about Shane’s qualities, he said he is spiritual and calm, something that men in their 40s, too are not. He didn’t forget to mention that Shane has always been standing with Aaliyah in “difficult situations.” Aaliyah has been in a relationship with Shane for a year now. Currently, the couple is living with Anurag in Mumbai.

Further in the video, the director shared his views on topics such as premarital sex, teenage pregnancy and a lot more. On being asked if he is okay with girls hanging out with their male friends, he said he didn’t think anything unusual about it. However, he accepted that many youngsters nowadays face this problem from their parents. He explained to the parents that they come from an era and places that are not found anymore. This kind of restrictive thinking is either in small towns or in their minds. He said his generation was “more repressed”, but today’s kids are “expressive” and it’s better if parents stop “imposing” their thoughts on their children.

Anurag also revealed that Aaliyah has drunk-dialed him several times by sitting inside a cupboard. She also made him to talk to her friends, who recited dialogues from his Gangs of Wasseypur franchise.

Aaliyah then asked him for his reaction if he ever found out she is pregnant. The filmmaker said he would make sure if she wants the baby or not and then stand with her in her decision. He added that one should make informed choices when it comes to the decision of sex or sexuality and not be influenced by others or take decisions under peer pressure.

Finally, Aaliyah also asked for his take on premarital sex to which he maintained that people should go beyond such questions in their lives. He recalled such questions were discussed when he used to study in college, but now the times have changed a lot.

Anurag’s every response left his daughter proud and fans hailed him for his progressive thinking.

