Here's How Arbaaz Khan's Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Celebrated Her Lockdown Birthday

Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani turned a year older on Thursday. Since she was aware that she would not be able to go out to celebrate owing to the lockdown, she had already planned in advance to celebrate her special day virtually.

She thanked people for all the birthday wishes that came her way with an Instagram post whose caption read, "Thank you for all the birthday wishes. ❤️ Love y'all!"

Georgia plan of action included cutting a cake "on video call with all my friends and family". She added: "I could always cook but not bake, so I have started baking."

Giorgia is currently staying with Arbaaz in Mumbai. She has posted a few pictures and videos of her quarantine days on Instagram.

Recently, the Italian model shared a video that shows her giving a clean shave to Arbaaz.

Talking about how she is spending time at home, Giorgia said, "I am working out, chatting a lot with friends and family, journaling, writing, watching films and web series and playing with Hugo (dog) ... Also, I got more into yoga as well."

On the work front, Giorgia will be seen sharing screen space with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.

