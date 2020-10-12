Here's How Arjun Bijlani Celebrated Wife Neha Swami's Birthday While Social Distancing

Actor Arjun Bijlani celebrated his wife Neha Swami birthday maintaining social distancing. The actor's wife and son have tested positive for Covid-19 and are in isolation at home.

“Happy birthday darling. Can’t believe dubai mein hone wala tha kamre mein ho gaya ... love u . We shall celebrate mine and yours soon . khush reh hasti reh… @nehaswamibijlani (sic),” Arjun captioned the celebration videos on Instagram.

Arjun's friend, actress Mouni Roy commented on the post, “Awiiiee. Happy happiest birthday @nehaswamibijlani love health happiness always. Sending you love and prayers to get well soonest.” Besides Mouni, Suyyash Rai, Karanveer Mehra, Erica Fernandes and others wished her.

Earlier, Arjun, who was missing his wife and son had shared their pictures and video on Instagram. “I wanna trouble you .. get the hell out of that room soon champ and champi ..,” he actor captioned it. In the video, he can be seen playing with his son.

When his wife had tested positive for the virus, he had tweeted and informed everyone. “Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested... we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers,” the actor wrote in his tweet.

Arjun had also got himself tested for the virus but his reports came negative.