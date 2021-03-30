Here's How Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Wished Tania Shroff on Her Birthday

Son of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty has wished his girlfriend, Tania Shroffonher birthday with a gallery of unseen pictures. Athiya Shetty and her rumoured beau K L Rahul werealso seen showering love on the birthday girl with their heartfelt wishes.

Ahan’sgirlfriend celebrated her birthday on Monday. He posted several unseen and candid pictures online to wish his lady love. He took to Instagram and posted, "Happy birthday babe." To which Tania replied, "Thank you. I miss you."

Tania is the daughter of Jaidev Shroff, an industrialist, and Roomila Shroff. As per several reports, Tania met Ahan through her brother Varun Shroff and the rumours of their dating surfaced in the year 2015.

Not only Ahan, his sister Athiya and KL Rahul also shared a sweet post wishing Tania. Athiya shared an adorable picture in which Tania and she are sharing a hearty laugh together. Tha actresswrote, “Happy birthday to my best girl, love you."

The Indian cricketer also wished the birthday girl by posting a picture of the trio. Ahan, Tania and Rahul are seen posing for the camera at the airport. As soon as the pictures were on the internet, netizens could not stop themselves from showering praises and love to the couple.

Meanwhile, Ahan is gearing up for his debut Bolywood movie Tadap opposite SOTY 2 fame actress, Tara Sutaria. Recently, the poster of his first release was launched. It was shared by his father Suniel on Tweeter as he posted, "A new journey begins today Phantom … remember it’s all about being humble, honest and forever grateful."

Suniel’s good friend, Akshay Kumar also promoted the movie by doing his bit. He took to Twitter and proudly shared the film’s poster.