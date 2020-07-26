Here's How Ayesha Shroff Reacted When Anurag Kashyap Explained Nepotism Using Tiger's Example

The nepotism debate in the Hindi film industry has taken the center stage again after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Constant claims made about the late actor being 'sidelined' since he was an outsider has also encouraged many others, who do not belong to the film industry families, to come forward and speak their mind on the issue of favoritism in Bollywood.

Recently, while sharing his thoughts on nepotism, Anurag Kashyap shared a news piece on his Twitter handle which seemed to claim that media also tends to highlight star kids because "this is what you the audience wants to see."

The news article was about Tiger Shroff and Taimur Ali Khan being snapped in the city. Sharing it, Anurag wrote, "This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too (sic)?"

However, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff did not like the fact that the director made a point about nepotism using her son’s example. Replying to Anurag’s tweet, she claimed that he was in Bollywood because of "his own hard work." “Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!! he’s here on his own hard work entirely (sic),” Ayesha wrote in response to Anurag's tweet on nepotism.

