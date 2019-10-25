Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Here's How Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Plan to Celebrate Diwali

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are planning to bring joy in the lives of women ragpickers on this festive season of Diwali.

IANS

Updated:October 25, 2019, 8:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here's How Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Plan to Celebrate Diwali
Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are planning to bring joy in the lives of women ragpickers on this festive season of Diwali.

Apart from spending time with family in Chandigarh on the occasion of Diwali, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are planning to bring joy in the lives of women ragpickers this festive season.

The couple has decided to send Diwali gifts that are handmade by women who are supported by the non-profit organisation, Gulmeher. They will present diyas and candles handmade by women ragpickers that have been trained to become artisans.

Gulmeher is a women's collective of waste-pickers turned artisans that is committed to the green agenda and believes that creating beautiful products can go hand in hand with environmental and social development.

Extending a thoughtful gesture for a cause with their Diwali gifts, Ayushmann said: "Diwali is about making someone feel special. While we celebrate with our families, we need to be conscious that there are many many others who we can support and bring a smile to their faces too. By gifting these products, we want to bring to light the life changing work that this organisation has been doing with these women who need our utmost support. We hope we are able to spread as much information as possible to support this cause."

According to Tahira, it is important to highlight the talent and skills of such women.

She added: "We chose to gift products made by these women (women ragpickers who were from the neighbourhood, who were taught the craft) to highlight the excellent work that they've been doing and show the positive results that they've achieved. We want to bring their effort to focus and highlight that lives matter and must not be wasted doing dangerous jobs to simply live. We need to secure the future of such countless women and so we want as many people to know about their work and in turn support them."

On the film front, Ayushmann is all set to be seen in bald avatar in Amar Kaushik's "Bala", which is scheduled to release on November 7.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram