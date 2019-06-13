Take the pledge to vote

Here’s How Birthday Girl Disha Patani Maintains Her Perfect Body

As Disha Patani turns 27 today, we look at 10 fitness hacks that she follows in her everyday life to maintain that enviable body of hers.

Updated:June 13, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
Here’s How Birthday Girl Disha Patani Maintains Her Perfect Body
Image: Instagram/Disha Patani
Known for her stunning looks and svelte body, Disha Patani is known to make her fans swoon, one Instagram picture at a time.

As the actress turns 27 today, we look at 10 fitness hacks that she follows in her everyday life to maintain that enviable body of hers.

While people usually go to the gym either in the morning or in the evening, Disha works out twice a day.

 

She focuses on cardio in the morning, which includes dancing, kick boxing or gymnastics. Meanwhile, in the evening, she lifts weights.

 

She does a lot of meditation too, to keep her body fit, healthy and agile.

 

Not a big fan of running on treadmills or sweating on the spin-cycle, Disha loves to practice gymnastics and boxing in the morning.

 

Not just exercise, meditation and gymnastics, Disha also participates in high-intensity dance sessions for her cardio workout.

 

She keeps learning different types of kicks and moves, the most recent being the butterfly kick.

 

The Baaghi 2 actress is also a fan of Kung Fu as is evident from her Instagram videos.

 

As for her diet, Disha’s lunch is a mix of carbs and proteins, which she usually gets through rice and chicken. For dinner, she prefers a protein-rich meal, like a bowl of eggs.

 

With hectic shoots and rigorous workouts, Disha makes sure she gets proper sleep—at least eight hours daily.

 

Interestingly, Disha too has cheat days and she looks forward to them. A big lover of desserts, she makes sure to have something sweet once a week.

