Here's How Boney Kapoor Would Feel About Janhvi Kapoor's Casting in 'Mr India' Trilogy

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is making Mr India trilogy for fans of this generation, has cleared that his new film's concept has nothing to do with the original made by Shekhar Kapur in 1987 with Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.

"It will be a collaboration between Boney Kapoor and Zee. We shall be shooting in India and abroad as well. A large part of it will be on the sets as it will be very heavy on special effects. But, it has got nothing to do with Anil Kapoor's Mr India, it's a new sci-fi film, with a big budget and high production values. We want to create characters like the 'Avengers'. This Mr India will be of international standards," he shared in an interview.

About casting Janhvi in the film, Ali said, "The cast has not been decided. Early days still, but Boney Kapoor will be really happy if that happens."

Ali has only recently got married. On the work front, he is helming a Katrina Kaif starrer, which is still to get an official title. All is known as of now is that it is an out-an-out action film.