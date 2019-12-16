Here's How Brad Pitt Plans on Celebrating His Birthday and Christmas Eve

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is gearing up to have some family time around his birthday and Christmas Eve. The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor, who split from his wife, actress Angelina Jolie in 2016, is said to celebrate the coming days with his kids. However, only three of kids will be in presence.

According to a new report from an entertainment portal, Pitt will be spending Christmas Eve and his upcoming 56th birthday (on December 18) with all three of his biological children—Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The kids will be in their Los Angeles home to spend the day with their dad, reported a source.

However, it is still known as to why the other three children, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 14, will not be able to celebrate the occasion with their father.

He adopted Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, with his ex, Angelina Jolie. The source also added that all six of the Jolie-Pitt children will spend Christmas Day with their mother.

Pitt fell in love with Angelina, his Mr & Mrs Smith, during his divorce procedure with Friends actor Jennifer Aniston. In January 2006, Angelina confirmed that she and Pitt are expecting, thereby publicly acknowledging their relationship for the first time. Pitt and Jolie announced their engagement in April 2012 and got were married on August 23, 2014, in a private ceremony in Château Miraval, France. On September 19, 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, citing irreconcilable differences.

