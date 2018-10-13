English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's How Bradley Cooper Changed Lady Gaga's Life
Lady Gaga has learnt a lot while working with actor-director Bradley Cooper, and says it has changed her life.
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
Loading...
Singer-actress Lady Gaga has learnt a lot while working with actor-director Bradley Cooper, and says it has changed her life.
Gaga worked with Cooper in A Star Is Born, which is based on the eponymous 1937 film.
"We were doing some preparations together before we started filming and we were doing some acting workshops and just becoming closer as friends," Gaga said in a statement to IANS.
"I enjoyed the process (of getting into the role) because no one recognised me when I went out looking this way (new hair colour for the role) and it kind of put me in that space of where Ally (Gaga's character) would be and the trust.
"Bradley used to say all you got to do is 'trust me' and he says it in the film to Ally and he said it to me in real life and we captured that in film which allowed me to feel safe, to open up and be vulnerable to put my pain, my despair, my insecurities on film," she added.
The actress says it was "remarkable working with Bradley".
"He is such an open and kind person. It was a beautiful experience because I feel absolutely privileged and humble to sit beside him. I have always admired him but he has taught me so much and it's changed my life," she added.
A Star Is Born centres on a fading movie star who helps an aspiring actress while his own career spirals downward. Cooper has directed and produced the film as well.
The Warner Bros Pictures project released in India on October 12.
Gaga worked with Cooper in A Star Is Born, which is based on the eponymous 1937 film.
"We were doing some preparations together before we started filming and we were doing some acting workshops and just becoming closer as friends," Gaga said in a statement to IANS.
"I enjoyed the process (of getting into the role) because no one recognised me when I went out looking this way (new hair colour for the role) and it kind of put me in that space of where Ally (Gaga's character) would be and the trust.
"Bradley used to say all you got to do is 'trust me' and he says it in the film to Ally and he said it to me in real life and we captured that in film which allowed me to feel safe, to open up and be vulnerable to put my pain, my despair, my insecurities on film," she added.
The actress says it was "remarkable working with Bradley".
"He is such an open and kind person. It was a beautiful experience because I feel absolutely privileged and humble to sit beside him. I have always admired him but he has taught me so much and it's changed my life," she added.
A Star Is Born centres on a fading movie star who helps an aspiring actress while his own career spirals downward. Cooper has directed and produced the film as well.
The Warner Bros Pictures project released in India on October 12.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Neha Pendse Leave the House?
- This Brave Mother Acted As Human Shield to Protect Her Child from Hail the Size of Tennis Balls
- Pro Kabaddi: Telugu Titans Beat UP Yoddha 34-29
- WATCH: Visually Impaired Girls Peform Garba on Navaratri On Song Penned By PM Modi
- We Are a Very Difficult Team to Beat, Says India Coach Constantine
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...