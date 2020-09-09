Here's How BTS Surprised ARMY as 'Dynamite' Rules Billboard’s Hot 100 List

Since its debut online, K-pop band BTS’ music video Dynamite has been smashing almost every record coming its way. As if scoring their first No 1 hit last week wasn’t enough, the group has managed to cross the edge of pop stardom. In its second consecutive week, the MV has sustained its No 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

With Dynamite holding steady atop the Hot 100, BTS has defied the likelihoods two weeks in a row. The Korean pop septet has effectively strengthened their ever-growing fanbase by retaining the summit. The week-two metrics of the music video is a good enough reason for the K-pop giants and their fans to rejoice.

Members of the group, who are busy basking in the success of their latest chartbuster, didn’t forget their loving fandom, the BTS ARMY. The band never forgets about its ARMY and has shared a video to soar their spirits. In a recording dedicated to their fans, the emotional septet can be seen cheering in celebration and gratitude.

Yes, that’s the over-the-moon seven members making some noise to mark the tremendous success. It appears they are surprised as well, as they made history with Dynamite making it a major milestone so far.

teamwork makes the dream work ! — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 8, 2020

BTS unveiled the music video for Dynamite on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST. The Dynamite MV surpassed 10 million views in just 21 minutes since its debut on Youtube, making it the fastest video in the world to do so. The single also happens to be the band’s first ever song to be entirely in English language.

Not just in the international realm, Dynamite has caused a massive stir in India too. The Bangtan Boys’ music video was made popular by actor Tiger Shroff, who avowed that the track has been his favourite lately. Tiger flaunted his dance moves leaving his fans awestruck.