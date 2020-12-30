Here's How Covid-19 Positive Ram Charan's Quarantining

Telugu star Ram Charan is under home quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19 . The actor's wife Upasana Kamineni took to social media to share an update with a picture of herself along with her husband.

Upasana shared a post on her Instagram profile which was titled, "Quarantine with Mr C." Upasana revealed that she has tested negative for the virus but there's a "huge chance" of her getting contracted with COVID-19 . Upasana also added in her post that Ram has no symptoms and is holding strong.

Along with picture, she wrote, “This too shall pass !Hopeful for a better 2021. No symptoms & he’s holding strong 🏼I tested NEGATIVE but there’s a huge chance of me becoming COVID positive.For now its #homequarantine with Mr. C. Loads of warm liquids, steam inhalation & rest”

Sandeep Khosla and Daboo Ratnani wished for the actor’s speedy recovery by posting Get Well Soon messages in the comments space under Upasana’s post.

Ram Charan on Tuesday, took to his official social media handle to inform of his coronavirus diagnosis. He revealed that he tested positive for the virus, has no symptoms and is quarantined at home. "Hope to heal soon and come out stronger. Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon," wrote Ram via his official Instagram handle.

After Ram, his cousin, actor Varun Tej was also tested positive for COVID-19 . They were all last seen together in the pictures from the Niharika Konidela's Christmas bash.

Varun Tej informed his fans, “Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I will be back soon. Thank you for all the love."

Ram Charan’s sister Sushmita recently made her OTT debut as a producer with the web series titled Shoot-out At Alair. The intense action-drama stars Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Sampath Raj and Nandini Rai. Ram was shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR before he tested COVID-19 positive.