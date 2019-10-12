Here's How Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Plan to Celebrate Their First Diwali Post Marriage
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018 and the couple will be celebrating their first Diwali together after marriage.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018 and the couple will be celebrating their first Diwali together after marriage.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018 and later this month, the couple will be celebrating their first Diwali together after marriage. In a recent interview, Deepika was asked how she plans to celebrate the festival post wedding. Without thinking much, she shared that it goes by the rule, that they won't socialise much and the day will be completely dedicated to their family.
"Family time, we extremely value the time we have with our parents and sisters. We will not be working that’s the rule and we won’t be socialising much. Just family time!" Deepika said on The Print’s Off The Cuff chat show.
At the event, Deepika was also asked about Ranveer's eclectic fashion statements and how he dresses when he meets the Padukones. The Chennai Express star said Ranveer has to dress according to the Padukone family wardrobe when he is with her parents. "When he’s with my parents, that’s his look. If it’s a specific family event then there’s Padukone family wardrobe which is black pants, blue jeans white crisp shirts, round neck T-shirts," she said.
On the work front, while Ranveer and Deepika have already charmed the audience with their chemistry in movies like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, '83 will be the first collaboration of the two after getting hitched in 2018. Ranveer has stepped in the shoes of Kapil Dev's character in the movie while Deepika plays his wife Romi.
She will be also seen in Chhapaak. A story based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The Meghna Gulzar directorial will release on January 10, 2020.
