Here's How Deepika Padukone Reacted to Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor's 23 Kisses in Befikre

Before Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot, the two dated for a couple of years. Reportedly, they were seeing each other in 2016, when Ranveer was shooting for Befikre with Vaani Kapoor.

While the film tanked at the box office, Ranveer and Vaani's chemistry became a talking point. The film is said to have as many as 23 kissing scenes between the actors.

During a media interaction, when Deepika was asked about her reaction to the same the actress said that if the script's demand then an actor has to do it. Setting the record straight, she had said that she has no problem with it because even she has done kissing scenes in her earlier films.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer have been married for over a year now and are currently quarantining together in Mumbai. The duo is making the most of their time together during the lockdown and keeps sharing their day to day activities with their fans on social media.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ‘83.The sports drama narrates the tale of India’s historic cricket world cup victory in 1983. Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others are part of the project.

She also has Shakun Batra's next coming up, where she shares screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Follow @News18Movies for more



