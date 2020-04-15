Here's How Devoleena Bhattacharjee Celebrated Rongali Bihu

The new year was celebrated across India on April 14. The harvest festival is marked as Rangali Bihu in Assam, Poila Baisakh in Bengal, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu and Vishu in Kerala.

With the coronavirus lockdown in effect, a lot of people felt homesick on the day. Many, including celebrities, made their day special with a traditional touch.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrated Bihu and Noboborsho on April 14 with special wishes for her near and dear ones. The actress, who was born in Assam to a Bengali family, wore a traditional mekhela chador for the day.

“Wishing you all a very happy Rangali bihu & Shubho noboborsha (sic),” she captioned the pics. The Bigg Boss 13 participant also performed Bihu dance, the folk-dance form of Assam, to mark the special day. Her friends and co-stars Rashami Desai and Deepika Singh wished the actress.

Not just Devoleena, Milind Soman also celebrated the Assamese folk festival with his wife Ankita Konwar. The model took the initiative to celebrate the day for his wife, who was missing her home.

“Happy Rongali Bihu to the world. @ankita_earthy is missing her family in Guwahati, so we had a small egg fight to celebrate, which, apparently, is the thing to do (sic)!” he captioned it.

