Nach Baliye 9 is one of the most followed shows on Indian TV today and soon a round of wild card entries is supposed to take take place, which will provide opportunity for eliminated contestant pairs and a couple of new ones to enter the show. However, wild card entries will not be a smooth sailing as it is being reported that only two out of four jodis will actually enter the show and the other two will not.

According to a report in SpotBoye, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev and Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli will have to face off in the round of wild card entries and two contestant pairs will be judged based on their performance. The twist being that only one out of the two will make comeback to the show.

Similar will be the case for new jodis Pooja Banerjee-Sandeep Sejwal and Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani. Only one out of the two new pairs will be entering the show and before that will have to compete against one another for winning the coveted spot of being one of the participants on the Salman Khan show.

A source close to the matter told the entertainment website, “Looks like both the eliminated jodis will compete against each other, while the two newly introduced ones amongst themselves and one from each will make it.”

Naturally, judges Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon will take the centrestage as their scores will be the deciding factor for the four couples aspiring to enter Nach Baliye 9. The show airs on Star Plus during weekends.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.