2-min read

Here's How Fans Reacted to James Bond Film No Time To Die's Trailer

Trending Desk

Updated:December 5, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
Image Courtesy - James Bond Twitter
Image Courtesy - James Bond Twitter

The trailer for the new James Bond film, No Time to Die was released on Wednesday. The film sees Daniel Craig returning as James Bond, while Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek plays the main antagonist. The film also sees Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch in pivotal roles.

The makers of the film took to Twitter to release the first trailer of the film along with the release date. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Bond… James Bond” – The first trailer for #NoTimeToDie is here! In cinemas April 2020."

Soon after the trailer was released, a number of people took to social media to talk about it. Showering praises on the actors and makers, many claimed that it is perhaps the best Bond film yet.

While one of the users tweeted that the trailer looks better than James Bond's last outing, Spectre, another user said that Rami Malek is "going to be an amazing villain."

Another Bond fan wrote, "A THINKING, TAILORED, OLDER SPY. A bespoke shake, an imaginative stir and a wholly contemporary zeal Daniel Craig's final spin of the dice and DB5 deserves. Bond is back and he's still the most valuable asset! (sic)."

Here’s how other fans reacted to the trailer:

The first trailer of No Time To Die is replete with car chases, machine gun fires and a lot of thrill. The trailer begins with Daniel Craig as James Bond jumping into his Aston martin sports car to evade capture. As they navigate narrow streets, Lea Seydoux is heard saying, "Why would I betray you?" To this Bond replies, "We all have our secrets," adding, "We just didn't get to yours yet."

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Rami Malek, who plays the main villain in the film. Hinting at his character, Bond is seen telling him, "History isn't kind to men who play Gods."

