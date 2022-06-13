Here's How Gashmeer Mahajani Is Teaching His Son About Maharashtrian Culture

One of the renowned Marathi cinema actors Gashmeer Mahajani, who was recently seen in Sarsenapati Hambirrao, is teaching his son how to celebrate the Maharashtrian heritage. A recent Instagram Reels shared by the actor shows how his toddler son Vyom Mahajani celebrated his birthday.

The video features the father-son duo sitting in front of the table as they cut or rather smash the birthday cake with a wooden hammer. To hype up the cake smashing ceremony, a fervid Marathi song titled Devicha Gondhal by Ujwal Gajbhar from Gashmeer’s latest movie is also played in the background. Vyom could be seen smashing the cake as he hailed the great Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji. While Vyom lifted the hammer to smash the cake, Gashmeer could be seen singing along with the music.

Sharing the Reels on the social media platform, the actor added to the caption, “I am proud that there is more craze for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s songs than Spiderman / Superman. Introduce our kids to our war heroes. Let our history and historical figures be their heroes.”

A fan of the actor also appreciated Gashmeer’s way of teaching his son the history of the land and commented, “This is the cutest and inspirational bit indeed. Vyomi seems to be in full Josh now. A very well lesson can be learnt that kids must be taught the history of real-life brave heroes rather than fictional superhero.”

Gashmeer is the son of notable Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani. He has delivered some poignant performances in movies like Carry on Maratha, Deool Band, Kanha, One Way Ticket, I have no problem. He has also acted in Hindi films like Muskurake Dekh Zara and Dongari Ka Raja. Most recently, Gashmeer was seen in a historical drama that came out on May 27.

