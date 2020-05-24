Here's How Gauahar Khan Plans on Celebrating Eid 2020 with Her Family

Actor Gauahar Khan opened up about her Eid plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said that even though her celebrations will be low key, she will celebrate by making tasty dishes with mother Razia Khan and elder sister Nigaar.

Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I usually cook something special every year on Eid along with Nigaar and my mother. While we would divide most of the work, this year I have decided to cook sheer khurma and biryani for the three of us (her mother, herself and their house help). I wish I could distribute some of the delicacies to neighbours and visitors, but this year we can’t do that.”

Gauahar also said that she was grateful to her designer friends who has sent her new outfits for the occasion. She however acknowledged that not many people can celebrated like her. "But I will keep the celebration subdued, realising that not everyone will be fortunate enough to do what they usually have been doing on the day,” she said.

On the work front, Gauahar was last seen in the first two season of the Indian adaptation of the BBC show The Office, where she plays the supervisor of the regional manager played by Mukul Chaddha.

