Here's How Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu Reacted to Viral 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' Video

'Rasode Me Kaun Tha', the rap version of Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu's conversation in popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya has swept the Internet. The audience is loving the auto-tuned video and there have been several memes around it. Now, Gia Manek, who played the role of Gopi Bahu in the show has reacted to the viral rap video saying she is enjoying this immensely.

“When I saw the video for the first time, I was surprised and thought to myself ki aise scene ke saath kuch aisa bhi ho sakta hai. Aur itna viral bhi ho sakta hai. But I feel extremely grateful that I got an opportunity to be part of such a popular show and got to play an iconic character. Even after 9-10 years, scenes from the show are getting viral and that is a big compliment for me. I am enjoying this video immensely," she told SpotboyE.

Meanwhile, Rupal Patel, who essayed the role of KokilaBen in the daily soap also reacted to the viral clip saying the character was a milestone in her career. About the video by Yashraj, Rupal said that she came in touch with him and expressed her gratitude.

"My sister-in-law sent me a message about it. Later my co-actor, Rhea Sharma sent me the rap. My immediate reaction was surprise and shock. I was perplexed about how Yashraj got this clip since I never sang on the show. Later, I realised that it’s a rap and he has used my dialogues for it . I liked it so much that I asked a few friends for his number. I spoke to him and expressed my gratitude," Rupal told timesofindia.com.

She added, "Only prominent characters or personalities become a subject of memes or caricatures, and I am proud that Kokilaben is one of them."