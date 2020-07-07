Here's How Gigi Hadid Slammed Report She's 'Disguising' Pregnancy

British supermodel Gigi Hadid confirmed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Gigi’s relationship with Zayn has always been talk of the town for many years now and the duo is all set to become parents together.

Recently, Gigi did not take a comment on her pregnancy lightly. An international magazine published an article on the mommy-to-be, titled ‘Gigi Hadid reveals how she disguises her pregnancy’. Based on her Instagram live session, the article explained why Gigi did not have a tummy yet.

However, the model took to their comment section to slam the reports. She wrote, “Disguise ...? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional, or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share “insight” when I feel like it, thanks (sic).”



Disguise ....? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share “insight” when I feel like it, thanks. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 5, 2020



She also added that she is happily spending the time in the company of her family and friends, enjoying the precious moments of motherhood.

The reports about Gigi’s pregnancy with Zayn were out during the model’s birthday celebration on April 23. She confirmed the news on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

The news about Gigi and Zayn’s relationship was first reported in 2015. However, they split three years later. They again reunited and parted in January 2019. The lovebirds were back together in January this year.



