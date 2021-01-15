Here's How Hard Farhan Akhtar Trained for 'Toofan', His Trainer Gives a Glimpse

Farhan Akhtar will be seen in Toofan next, playing the role of a boxer. His trainer Drew Neal, who is a former kick boxing champion, gave a glimpse of how hard the actor has trained for the upcoming film. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan, a sports drama, is scheduled to release on October 2. The film also features Mrunal Thakur.

Drew shared some throwback pictures from the time Farhan was training with for Toofan. Praising the actor, Drew wrote, "Dedication is being hunched over, dripping with sweat with your battered legs in an ice bucket....knowing that you WILL complete the final round. Throwback to putting work in with @faroutakhtar for #toofan (sic)."

In Toofan, director Rakeysh returns with his second sport-base subject with Farhan after the 2013 hit Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film also features Paresh Rawal and Isha Talwar.

On the occasion of his birthday recently, Farhan had shared on social media that he will come out with films that can resonate with all.

Thank you all so much for your birthday wishes yesterday .. it not only makes the day special but also reaffirms my commitment to work hard and bring you films that can resonate with you. Lots of love and hope you have a beautiful 2021. Big hug. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 10, 2021

On the personal front, Farhan is dating model-presenter Shibani Dandekar. Their PDA moments are a hit among fans.

