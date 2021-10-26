Here's How Hema Malini is 'Relaxing' with Husband Dharmendra After Birthday Celebrations

Veteran actress Hema Malini took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a happy with her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra. In the picture, the couple can be seen smiling and posing together for the camera. While the actress wore a blue and white print kurta, Dharmendra can be seen in a brown full sleeves T-shirt. In the caption of the post, the veteran actress thanked her well-wishers for sending her lovely wishes on her birthday.

“A BIG Thank you to all those who have wished me and sent lovely messages on my birthday. Have gone through all of them and I’m left with a feeling of joy and gratitude receiving so much love from all of you! Thank you all🙏💕Relaxing after the celebrations…#celebration #aftercelebration," she wrote.

Hema turned a year older on October 17. She had taken to Twitter to share glimpses from the celebration. She rang in =her special day at home with her husband, daughter Esha Deol, filmmakers Ramesh Sippy and Sanjay Khan. In the pictures, the veteran actress can be seen dressed in red salwar suit and Dharmendra is twinning with her.

Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends pic.twitter.com/Lp4peEMZB5— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 17, 2021

“Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends,” she captioned the pictures.

