Here's How Hrithik Roshan Helped Sameera Reddy Overcome Stammering

Actress Sameera Reddy has revealed that she had a stammering problem, and it was actor Hrithik Roshan who helped her overcome it.

On a chat show, Sameera spoke of her struggles with stammering, adding that Hrithik, who had also faced speech disorder in his life, had helped her deal with the issue.

"Due to my stammering problem, I would hesitate to speak in front of others, and (would hesitate) going for auditions thinking that people would judge me. Hrithik, being the sweet and caring person he is, noticed this, and gave me a book that changed my life. It helped me overcome my fear. Gradually, I started noticing changes in my speech. I also went to a speech therapist and started working on my speech. I cannot thank Hrithik enough for that book and I still have it with me," Sameera said, who recently gave birth to her second child.

On the work front, Hrithik is currently basking in the success of his latest film Super 30, which minted close to Rs 150 crore at the box office. Hrithik has War, alongside Tiger Shroff, lined up for release next. The film, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. War is scheduled to release on October 2. The film also features Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles and is an out and out action entertainer.

(With inputs from IANS)

