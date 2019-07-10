Here’s How Indian Space Research Organisation Responded to Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal Teaser

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has finally responded to Mission Mangal’s teaser, which released yesterday.

Commenting on Akshay Kumar’s Instagram post through which he shared the teaser, ISRO wrote from its official handle, "Ek Desh. Ek Sapna. India to be a space superpower. Few Days to go for achieving new Milestone! #Chandrayaan2," highlighting its Chandrayaan 2 launch, which is scheduled to take place shortly.

Acknowledging ISRO’s comment, Akshay, who plays the leading man in the film, replied, “Sky has never been the limit for @isro.in! All the best to the team for #Chadrayaan2.”

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal follows the story of a group of ISRO scientists, who are on a mission to put India on the map of countries that have landed on Mars. Along with Akshay, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

Akshay earlier tweeted an emotional note, revealing why he chose to do the film. He wrote, "For several years Hollywood made movies and TV shows like Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity etc. This inspired an entire generation of inventors, scientists and explorers. I have always wanted to be a part of one such movie. Mission Mangal is that film for me. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars!"

#MissionMangal , a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars! @FoxStarHindi #HopePictures #JaganShakti @isro pic.twitter.com/yMwkCPr2KR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 4, 2019

Mission Mangal is slated to release on Independence Day this year.

