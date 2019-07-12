Here's How Iron Man aka Tony Stark Will be a Part of MCU's Phase 4 After His Death

Marvel Cinematic Universe's most heartbreaking moment was when Iron Man aka Tony Stark died in Avengers: Endgame while saving the world. However, he comes alive in Spider-Man: Far From Home. through his persona, legacy and technological inventions. He is not there on the screen, but he was very much there in the film.

He's one of MCU's most loved superheroes, and it's hard for his fans to imagine a Marvel film without him. Kevin Feige in a recent conversation with comicbook.com opened about MCU's phase four and how fans beloved superhero can be a part of it.

Talking about Tony Stark having a huge influence on Spider-Man: Far From Home Feige said, "It's (Far From Home) all about, yeah, Peter stepping up, and Peter getting out of the shadow, not just of Tony but of the Avengers in general. Because by the way, he's Spider-Man. He doesn't need to be in the shadow of the Avengers. So other than Maria, and Nick, and Happy, and the emotional presence of Tony, I think there's some. You hear. He asks about Thor, he asks about Dr Strange and Captain Marvel."

Further, when probed if Tony's death will be felt in future movies, he replied with a prompt yes.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man grieving the death of Iron Man and trying to move on by going on a school trip to the world mourning the demise of their enigmatic superhero -- Iron Man has a strong influence on the film.

The makers keep drawing parallels between Peter and Tony -- be it through almost a similar hairstyle or Peter inheriting a pair of Tony's signature sunglasses equipped with EDITH (an acronym for "Even Dead I'm The Hero").

Sony Pictures Entertainment India released the film in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 4.

