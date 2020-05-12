Here's How Irrfan Khan Reacted When He Saw Love Bite on Son Babil’s Neck

Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29 this year, after a two year-battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan Khan.

An old clip of the late actor has been going viral on social media. The interview is taken just before the release of Irrfan and Parvathy starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle, directed by Tanuja Chandra.

During the chat, the Hindi Medium star speaks at length about his views on dating and his relationship with his children.

The National-Award winning actor mentioned that the society has created certain boundaries around dating to keep individuals in control. And with time, these things will diminish as people continue to explore dimensions of relationships.

The Maqbool actor revealed that his children are very open with him. He said, “I spotted a day back… a love mark on my son’s neck. My son said it’s a rash. I said, ‘Congratulations beta (laughs)’.”

Irrfan went on to add, “I don’t think there should be any facade on things like this. Kids should have confidence that you (parents) will understand their curiosity and not try to suppress it. You must tell them it’s natural. If kids are curious and want to explore then they must go ahead.”

The Namesake actor said intimacy should be explored in a way that it doesn’t hurt anyone. “Instead of making physical touch a commodity, one must find its potential. Children must be told about these possibilities and they should be ready to talk to you about things,” he said.

