Here's How Jennifer Aniston Helped Selena Gomez Get Over Justin Bieber

A new viral clip on Instagram claims that Friends actor Jennifer Aniston helped Selena Gomez heal from her breakup with Justin Bieber. Selena has often talked about idolising Aniston in interviews.

The break up story of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had made immense fodder for tabloids for months. After Justin got engaged to Hailey Baldwin, Selena was further heartbroken. However, it turns out that the popular Friends actor Jennifer Aniston played a major role in helping Selena heal.

In a recent video montage by Goalcast on Instagram it was revealed that even though Selena had run away from Jennifer when they had first met, consecutive meetings turned them into best friends.

The clip shows Selena saying, "It was kind of like a friendly meeting," before adding, "She's amazing" when speaking about Jennifer Aniston.

The actress who had earlier said she felt she had been subjected to abuse, went on to suffer from Lupus and was also rushed to rehab after an emotional breakdown following her breakup with Bieber.

However, according to the video, Selena confessed that it is Jennifer who gives her a lot of maternal advice and helped her heal.

The clip went on say that with Jennifer's help Selena learnt to love herself without a man and four years later released her most vulnerable album. By owning her narrative and confronting her pain, she was able to let go of the past.

Much like Jennifer, Selena found strength and confidence on being on her own rather than rely on someone else.


