Here's How Kangana Ranaut Flagged off Her Brother's Pre-wedding Ceremony

Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht is all set to tie the knot in November. The actress, her sister Rangoli Chandel and other members of the family got together to celebrate one of the pre-wedding ceremonies, termed Badhai in their culture.

In a candid picture from the time, Kangana is seen smearing haldi over Aksht's face. She dressed up beautifully in a green coloured saree and was seen taking part in the pre-wedding rituals at home. She further described the ritual and mentioned how it is performed at the house of maternal grandparents who are the first people to get the invitation to the wedding.

Kangana took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote, “Today at Nana’s house in Mandi for Aksht’s Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents (sic)."

आज मेरे भाई अक्षत की बधाई की कुछ तसवीरें, बधाई हिमाचल की एक परम्परा है शादी का पहला निमंत्रण मामा के घर में दिया जाता है, अक्षत की शादी नवंबर में है आज से सबको निमंत्रण दिए जाएँगे इसलिए इसे बधाई कहते हैं ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QdqyqMwUqU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 18, 2020

Here's a video from the time.

Today at Nana’s house in Mandi for Aksht’s Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jcRlkEdy2S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 18, 2020

On the work front, Kangana has nearly completed the shooting of her anticipated movie Thalaivi. In the biopic based on J Jayalalithaa's life, she portrays the actress-turned politician, who later came to be fondly known as Amma. After wrapping up Thalaivi, Kangana will shoot for Tejas in December.