Here's How Kangana Ranaut Responded When Twitter User Questioned Her Authority on Mental Health

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was recently questioned by a Twitter user on the authority she holds over the subject of mental health to go and talk about it openly, in public.

After Kangana claimed that she took 'private tuitions’ in human psychology, a Twitter user hit out at her, saying, "visiting a psychiatrist is not counted as private tuitions in psychology." They further taunted her by writing, "You happen to know everything about everything about everyone everywhere."

In response, Kangana wrote, "I did screen writing in Newyork we were taught human psychology as a part of the 6 months course I extended psychology classes with my professor for another two years, I might not know everything but yes I know a lot, does that hurt (sic)?"

I did screen writing in Newyork we were taught human psychology as a part of the 6 months course I extended psychology classes with my professor for another two years, I might not know everything but yes I know a lot, does that hurt ? https://t.co/9X4seAElbZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 22, 2020

Kangana has been constantly hitting out at film industry honchos like Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Mahesh Bhatt for perpetuating nepotism in the Hindi film industry. She has also leveled allegations against 'Bollywood mafia' for systematically sidelining recently departed actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She's been attacking star kids like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and the likes amid the insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood.