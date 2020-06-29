Here's How Karan Johar Responded When Swara Bhasker Questioned Him on Nepotism

Karan Johar has been under public scrutiny ever since the debate around nepotism in the Hindi film industry has flared up in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. Many on social media have been pointing fingers at the filmmaker for sidelining 'outsiders' in Bollywood, who are trying to get a foot inside the entertainment industry through hard work.

Meanwhile, actress Swara Bhaskar recently shared a 2016 video in which she could be seen asking Karan if launching star kids with his projects is a conscious decision or ‘something that just happens’.

Sharing the video, Swara wrote, “Let’s take a moment & acknowledge that @karanjohar took this question on the chin, & answered in a candid & honest manner not taking unwarranted personal offense. Let’s also acknowledge that he didn’t have the infamous #nepotism comment removed from his chat show which he cud’ve (sic).”

When a fan asked Swara why she was supporting Karan and implied that she may be working with him soon that's why, Swara, in another tweet, wrote, "I don’t have any projects in the pipeline with Karan ... but it is only right and fair to give credit where due (sic)!"

On the work front, Swara's lastest web series Rasbhari is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.

