Here’s How Kareena Kapoor’s Munchkin Taimur and Aamir Khan’s Son Azad Celebrated Janmashtami
See adorable pictures and videos of celebrity children Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Azad Rao Khan and Viaan Raj Kundra celebrating Janmashtami.
Taimur Ali Khan celebrating Janmashtami. (Image: Instagram/Manav Manglani)
Internet’s darling Taimur Ali Khan celebrated Janmashtami with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in his school on Saturday.
Several photos and videos of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s two-year-old son trying to get to the dahi handi most adorably are doing rounds on social media. Dressed in a white t-shirt and sitting on a man’s shoulder, Taimur can be seen enjoying the festivities as an excited Inaaya cheers him on in the videos.
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan celebrated the birth of Lord Krishna with his youngest son Azad and wife Kiran Rao at his Mumbai home. However, instead of a dahi handi, he installed a “chocolate handi” to pique Azad’s interest.
Aamir took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo and a video of him letting Azad climb on his back to break the handi. “Wishing everyone a very happy Janmashtami!,” Aamir captioned the video.
Shilpa Shetty also took to social media to share a video of her son Viaan breaking the handi with the help of his father Raj Kundra. “My lil #Krishna and our yearly ritual celebrating #Janmashtami at our home.. #ViaanRaj#smashingit and getting better every year♥️Happy Janmashtami to all..lots of love and happiness to my instafam ♥️,” Shilpa captioned the video.
View this post on Instagram
My lil #Krishna and our yearly ritual celebrating #Janmashtami at our home.. #ViaanRaj #smashingit and getting better every year♥️ Happy Janmashtami to all..lots of love and happiness to my instafam ♥️ #happyjanmashtami #indian #celebration #festivals #love #conquer #radheradhe #jaishreekrishna
Among other Bollywood celebrities who wished fans on Janmashtami, include Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khuranna.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs West Indies 2019: Kohli Needs to be Consistent in Selection: Ganguly
- Deepika Padukone's Candid Pic with Fan Leads to 'Who is Dressed Better' Question
- Salman Khan Promises Tatkal Ticket to Finale in Bigg Boss 13 Promo
- Scarlett Johansson Tops Forbes List of the Highest-paid Actresses
- Metz M55G2 4K Android TV Review: So Good, it Should Cost a Lot More Than Rs 42,990