Internet’s darling Taimur Ali Khan celebrated Janmashtami with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in his school on Saturday.

Several photos and videos of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s two-year-old son trying to get to the dahi handi most adorably are doing rounds on social media. Dressed in a white t-shirt and sitting on a man’s shoulder, Taimur can be seen enjoying the festivities as an excited Inaaya cheers him on in the videos.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan celebrated the birth of Lord Krishna with his youngest son Azad and wife Kiran Rao at his Mumbai home. However, instead of a dahi handi, he installed a “chocolate handi” to pique Azad’s interest.

Aamir took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo and a video of him letting Azad climb on his back to break the handi. “Wishing everyone a very happy Janmashtami!,” Aamir captioned the video.

Shilpa Shetty also took to social media to share a video of her son Viaan breaking the handi with the help of his father Raj Kundra. “My lil #Krishna and our yearly ritual celebrating #Janmashtami at our home.. #ViaanRaj#smashingit and getting better every year♥️Happy Janmashtami to all..lots of love and happiness to my instafam ♥️,” Shilpa captioned the video.

Among other Bollywood celebrities who wished fans on Janmashtami, include Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khuranna.

