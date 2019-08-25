Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Here’s How Kareena Kapoor’s Munchkin Taimur and Aamir Khan’s Son Azad Celebrated Janmashtami

See adorable pictures and videos of celebrity children Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Azad Rao Khan and Viaan Raj Kundra celebrating Janmashtami.

News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here’s How Kareena Kapoor’s Munchkin Taimur and Aamir Khan’s Son Azad Celebrated Janmashtami
Taimur Ali Khan celebrating Janmashtami. (Image: Instagram/Manav Manglani)
Loading...

Internet’s darling Taimur Ali Khan celebrated Janmashtami with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in his school on Saturday.

Several photos and videos of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s two-year-old son trying to get to the dahi handi most adorably are doing rounds on social media. Dressed in a white t-shirt and sitting on a man’s shoulder, Taimur can be seen enjoying the festivities as an excited Inaaya cheers him on in the videos.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan celebrated the birth of Lord Krishna with his youngest son Azad and wife Kiran Rao at his Mumbai home. However, instead of a dahi handi, he installed a “chocolate handi” to pique Azad’s interest.

Aamir took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo and a video of him letting Azad climb on his back to break the handi. “Wishing everyone a very happy Janmashtami!,” Aamir captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram

Wishing everyone a very happy Janmashtami !

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

View this post on Instagram

#happyjanmashtami

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

Shilpa Shetty also took to social media to share a video of her son Viaan breaking the handi with the help of his father Raj Kundra. “My lil #Krishna and our yearly ritual celebrating #Janmashtami at our home.. #ViaanRaj#smashingit and getting better every year♥️Happy Janmashtami to all..lots of love and happiness to my instafam ♥️,” Shilpa captioned the video.

Among other Bollywood celebrities who wished fans on Janmashtami, include Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khuranna.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram